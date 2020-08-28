Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens have been Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers since the Super League season restarted

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Sunday, 30 August Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Tommy Makinson begins a five-game suspension when reigning champions St Helens face Hull KR on Sunday.

Matty Costello replaces him, while Josh Simm comes in for Mark Percival and fit-again Dom Peyroux returns with Joe Batchelor making way for Saints.

With Ben Crooks ruled out until at least October, Hull KR turn to Greg Minikin to fill the void.

Ethan Ryan also adds depth out wide, while Matty Storton and Robbie Mulhern bring extra options to the pack.

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Simm, Dodd, Graham.

Hull KR (from): Abdull, Brierley, Dagger, Ellis, Garbutt, Gee, Hadley, Hauraki, Kenny-Dowall, Lawler, Linnett, Maher, Minchella, Minikin, Mulhern, Murray, Parcell, Peteru, Quinlan, Ryan, Storton.