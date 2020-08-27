Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
|Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 29 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio & BBC Sport website
Leeds boss Richard Agar welcomes back Richie Myler, half-back Rob Lui and prop Ava Seumanufagai against Salford.
James Donaldson, Jack Walker and Cameron Smith all remain sidelined.
Salford could hand a debut to hooker Andy Ackers following his move from Toronto Wolfpack, while Kevin Brown is available again.
The Red Devils have not played since beating Hull FC on 9 August, as some players needed to quarantine after a Covid-19 outbreak at Hull.
Leeds have lost their past two games and are sixth in Super League, while ninth-placed Salford are on a two-game winning streak, achieving their first victories of the season either side of the restart.
Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, McLelland, L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd.
Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Lolohea, Brown, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Kear, Ackers.