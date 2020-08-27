Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richie Myler is in his third season with Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 29 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Leeds boss Richard Agar welcomes back Richie Myler, half-back Rob Lui and prop Ava Seumanufagai against Salford.

James Donaldson, Jack Walker and Cameron Smith all remain sidelined.

Salford could hand a debut to hooker Andy Ackers following his move from Toronto Wolfpack, while Kevin Brown is available again.

The Red Devils have not played since beating Hull FC on 9 August, as some players needed to quarantine after a Covid-19 outbreak at Hull.

Leeds have lost their past two games and are sixth in Super League, while ninth-placed Salford are on a two-game winning streak, achieving their first victories of the season either side of the restart.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, McLelland, L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Lolohea, Brown, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Kear, Ackers.