England prop George Burgess joined Wigan from NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs at the start of the 2020 Super League season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 29 August Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors have a welcome boost with props Ben Flower and George Burgess returning along with half-back Thomas Leuluai against Castleford.

The trio replace Jack Wells, Mitch Clark and Joe Burgess for the reshuffled fixture against the Tigers.

Castleford hope to have Jake Trueman available after a back issue forced his withdrawal against St Helens.

Daniel Smith is back after a calf problem, and could make his first appearance since the restart.

Castleford were due to have a free weekend, but were asked to step in for this game following three positive Covid-19 tests for Catalans Dragons.

Wigan have won both games since the restart and are currently top of the table, while the Tigers have recorded back-to-back defeats and are seventh.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, French, Leuluai, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Greenwood, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks.

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Smith, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Turner, O'Brien.