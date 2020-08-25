Hull KR are currently bottom of the Super League table with only one win from seven games

Hull KR are actively seeking new owners following Neil Hudgell's decision to step down as chairman, says chief executive Mike Smith.

Major investor Hudgell confirmed on Monday that he would leave his role in December after 16 years at Craven Park.

It leaves the Super League club requiring a new funding source to guarantee their future beyond the 2020 season.

"The search for new investors or owners begins now," Smith said in a statement.

"As you may be aware, prior to the pandemic, it was my intention to step down as CEO in May. However, I will remain in position as CEO of the club until a new owner or consortium is found.

"Everyone at the club will continue to work tirelessly to take us forward. Whilst the financial picture of 2021 remains unclear, we will continue 'business as usual' for 2020 with Tony Smith, our players and all our staff having the full backing of myself and Neil to represent you out on the field as best we can."

Smith, who was brought to the club by Hudgell in 2008, described a "debt of gratitude" to the Rovers owner.

with the pair in charge, the club established itself as a Super League regular, bouncing back from relegation in 2016, and also reached the 2015 Challenge Cup final.

"The late, great Colin Hutton said Neil is the greatest chairman we have ever had, and I concur fully," Smith added. "After 16 years on the Hull KR rollercoaster, I hope he enjoys his well-earned change of pace."