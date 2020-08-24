Neil Hudgell introducing then sports minister Tracey Crouch to the Hull KR team in 2015

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell will step down from the role in December, ending a 16-year association with the Robins who are seeking new ownership.

Hudgell became sole owner of the club after Rob Crossland's departure in April 2019, and subsequently also the major investor at Craven Park.

During his tenure Rovers have made it into the Super League, and also reached the Challenge Cup final in 2015.

"Lockdown has given me a chance to reflect," Hudgell said.

"On the sport, the club and my personal situation. Hull Kingston Rovers has been an all-consuming journey for me for the last 16 years and I have decided that now is the right time for change."

The financial pressures of 2020's Covid-19 lockdown have had a major impact across all areas, with Hudgell also executive chairman of a firm of solicitors which bears his name.

Rovers, in particular, lost money on concerts which were due to be staged at the ground, and were unable to meet commitments to sponsors without games during the shutdown

Hudgell called for government support for rugby league, which it did receive in the shape of a £16m loan in April, but admitted playing matches without fans will continue to make life tough for rugby league clubs like Hull KR.

"Coming back to play brings with it a return of the same old stresses and anxieties," he continued. "The weight of expectation for a club of our size and support base is enormous and needs more than I feel I am now able to give.

"With all that in mind, I do not believe I can do justice to it any longer, which would be letting down the magnificent support base of our great club."