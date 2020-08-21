Cameron Smith: Leeds Rhinos forward sidelined

Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith has made 44 Super League appearances for Leeds

Leeds Rhinos loose forward Cameron Smith is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured jaw in an accidental clash in training on Friday.

The 21-year-old had been ever present for the Rhinos this season.

"He has been a key member of our squad," head coach Richard Agar told the club website.external-link

"Our medical team immediately made sure he was scanned and he has had an operation. He is in good hands."

