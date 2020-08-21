Cameron Smith: Leeds Rhinos forward sidelined
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos loose forward Cameron Smith is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured jaw in an accidental clash in training on Friday.
The 21-year-old had been ever present for the Rhinos this season.
"He has been a key member of our squad," head coach Richard Agar told the club website.
"Our medical team immediately made sure he was scanned and he has had an operation. He is in good hands."