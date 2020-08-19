Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Knowles made his St Helens and Wales debuts in 2015

St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles has switched his international allegiance from Wales to England.

The 23-year-old was born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, but qualified for Wales through his mother and won four caps between 2015 and 2017.

"I feel very honoured to have played for Wales," Knowles told the St Helens website.

"But... I'm a really proud Cumbrian. I was born in Barrow and I'm English and I want to play for my country."

Knowles, along his Saints team-mate Regan Grace, was one of the leading players available to Wales coach John Kear and his decision will be a huge blow.

England coach Shaun Wane welcomed the 2019 Super League Dream Team pick into the fold, as he looks to prepare for the home 2021 World Cup.

"I have been aware of Morgan for quite a while now, he is a player I admire greatly," Wane said.

"His skilful and competitive way of playing really suits what we want to see from an England player. I am sure he will a big part within our England top squad and the success we will have."