Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson was the leading try-scorer in Super League last season

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has been banned for five games after pleading guilty to a low grab on Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts.

The 28-year-old has also been fined £500, but his "other contrary behaviour" charge was downgraded by a disciplinary panel from Grade F, the most serious, to Grade E.

The England player will be unavailable for selection until early October.

Saints won the Super League encounter with Tigers 10-0 on Sunday.

Makinson's previous good disciplinary record was taken into account at the tribunal.

He will miss Saints' Super League fixtures both home and away against Hull KR as well as trips to Huddersfield and Wigan plus their Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington.

He could return for the Challenge Cup semi-final should Saints beat Warrington.