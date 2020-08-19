Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens have cancelled Wednesday's training session

One non-playing member of staff at St Helens has tested positive for Covid-19 in Super League's latest testing round.

Last week, 12 players and staff from Hull FC tested positive leading to their next two games being postponed.

Saints have cancelled Wednesday's planned training session as a result of the test.

Castleford, who played St Helens at the weekend, have been informed but told there is no need for any of their staff to self-isolate.

Neither Cas nor Saints have a game this weekend.