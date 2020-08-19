Innes Senior: Wakefield Trinity sign Huddersfield Giants player on loan

Innes Senior
Innes Senior was the first player born this century to score a Super League try

Wakefield Trinity have signed Huddersfield Giants outside-back Innes Senior on a one-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old will provide cover for injured duo Tom Johnstone and Lee Kershaw, plus the suspended Reece Lyne.

He could make his debut in the Challenge Cup quarter-final with Catalans on Saturday.

"I'm happy for the opportunity to get some game time and play with new and experienced players," Senior told the club website.external-link

