Innes Senior was the first player born this century to score a Super League try

Wakefield Trinity have signed Huddersfield Giants outside-back Innes Senior on a one-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old will provide cover for injured duo Tom Johnstone and Lee Kershaw, plus the suspended Reece Lyne.

He could make his debut in the Challenge Cup quarter-final with Catalans on Saturday.