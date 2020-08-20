Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Davies scored a hat-trick of tries in Catalans' 58-0 win over Wakefield in Super League last weekend

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 August Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio, plus the BBC Sport website and app

Wakefield Trinity could give a debut to Innes Senior in their Challenge Cup sixth-round tie against Catalans Dragons in Huddersfield on Saturday.

Senior joined on a month's loan from Huddersfield earlier this week.

Catalans scored 10 tries in a 58-0 thrashing of Wakefield in Super League last weekend.

Suspended duo Sam Tomkins and Sam Moa are out, but Israel Folau is available again after missing last weekend's game to attend the birth of his first child.

Saturday's game was scheduled to be part of a sixth-round double-header, but Hull FC's tie against Castleford was postponed after several Hull players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

That came after round six of the competition was redrawn following the withdrawals of six clubs at the end of July.

Toronto Wolfpack pulled out of the remainder of the Super League season and the Challenge Cup because of "overwhelming financial challenges" posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The five teams from outside Super League which qualified for the last 16 decided not to take any further part in the Challenge Cup, with the Championship and League One seasons already having been cancelled in the wake of the pandemic.

Ten clubs remained as a result, with four contesting two sixth-round ties and six earning byes to the quarter-finals.

Wakefield (from): Walker, Tupou, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, Hampshire, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarette, Senior.

Catalans (from): Mead, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano.