Tommy Makinson has been with St Helens since 2011

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson could be banned for a minimum of eight games for a low grab on Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts in Sunday's 10-0 win.

The 28-year-old has been handed a Grade F "other contrary behaviour" charge and will go before an independent panel.

Referee James Child placed the incident on report at the time.

Bradford hooker George Flanagan was banned for eight games for an "attack to the testicles" in last season's Championship match against Toronto.

Grade F is the most serious of the range of severities the Rugby Football League can apply to a disciplinary incident.

Grant Millington of Castleford will receive a one-game ban if he accepts a Grade A dangerous contact charge from the same game.

Elsewhere from the round nine fixtures, there were two-match bans handed to Catalans prop Sam Moa and Warrington back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila for Grade C high tackle offences, while Wakefield centre Reece Lyne also has a two-match suspension for Grade C dangerous contact.

Sam Tomkins, who only returned from suspension for Catalans against Wakefield, has a one-game ban for a Grade A tripping charge.