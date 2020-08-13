Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Simon Woolford was appointed Huddersfield head coach in April 2018

Protocols could be put in place by the Rugby Football League and Super League to ensure players and staff minimise the risk of coronavirus infection, says Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford.

Hull FC have had six players and two staff members test positive for Covid-19, forcing the postponement of games.

In the Australian NRL, players are in 'bio-secure bubbles', which prohibit visits to public spaces like cafes.

"Prevention is better than cure," Woolford told BBC Look North.

"Personally I think it needed to come from the RFL, some protocols and sanctions. It hasn't.

"It's when everybody's doing their own thing away from playing and training that it's a little bit loose and leaves it open to issues like Hull are experiencing."

The RFL say their Covid-19 procedures are constantly monitored, to tally with government guidance and coronavirus protocols.

They added that each club was issued with information, tested on a weekly basis and have appointed Covid-19 officers to deliver the protocols as set 'in house'.

Hull FC owner Adam Pearson believes the outbreak at his club was triggered by a player's visit to hospital with their poorly child.

Currently Super League clubs have one test per week as per protocols, and are also temperature tested and fill in required questionnaires.

While additional testing would uncover more possible infections, Woolford would prefer to see more ways of avoiding the spread implemented across the sport.

"There's lots of things that people in the bubble are not allowed to do," the former Canberra and St George Illawarra hooker said.

"Look at Paul McGregor, when he lost his job (at St George Illawarra on Thursday) the silver lining he was able to go and visit his 86-year-old father, who's very ill and he hasn't seen for three months because of protocols around the NRL bubble in Australia.

"That's why they haven't had any issues, they've had some issues with people breaking bubbles, but so far as Covid-19 testing and issues and positive tests they haven't had it, it's been very stringent."