Wane led Wigan to Super League Grand Final victories in 2013, 2016 and 2018

England head coach Shaun Wane has extended his contract to 2022, taking him beyond the 2021 World Cup.

The 55-year-old took over from Wayne Bennett in the aftermath of the 2019 Great Britain Lions tour.

But Wane is yet to take charge of the national team after England's 2020 schedule was wiped out by coronavirus.

With Australia's autumn tour postponed, Wane is using his time to visit clubs and watch games in preparation for next year's event.

"I didn't have to think too hard about extending my contract," Wane said.

"Like everybody else I've missed the live action but it's given me extra time to talk with players, build relationships, share ideas and let them know what they need to do to make the England team."

Wane's extension means he would still be in charge should the mooted revival of a rescheduled Kangaroos tour by Australia be realised at the end of the 2022 season.

The former Wigan player and coach was a three-time Super League Grand Final winner in addition to Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge honours.

That success has seen him linked with roles at St George Illawarra, New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys in Australia's National Rugby League.

"Shaun has made a great impression within the Rugby Football League and across the sport in general," said RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer.

"I am delighted he will be staying on beyond the 2021 World Cup. He has proved himself to be both energetic and versatile in difficult times and has adapted to what is in front of him.

"We are well aware Shaun has recently attracted the attention of several NRL clubs and wanted to ensure he had enough security that kept him absolutely focussed on the job in hand."