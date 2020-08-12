Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toronto have until the end of the month to apply to play in Super League in 2021

Players affected by Toronto Wolfpack's off-field situation should receive financial support from the Rugby Football League and Super League, say the Rugby League Players Association.

Wolfpack players made public their frustrations by claiming they have not been paid for the past three months.

With majority shareholder David Argyle stepping down, the club are now seeking new ownership and a funding source.

RLPA rep Garreth Carvell described the situation as "unacceptable".

He said: "We are still waiting to hear from the club regarding any potential takeover.

"Whilst I'm sure those talks are sensitive, that doesn't alter the fact that players and their families are left facing an ever-increasing struggle to survive.

"It is time the RFL and Super League stepped up to the plate and took some responsibility for this crisis."

They withdrew from their first Super League campaign for financial reasons arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GMB union, which underpins the RLPA, has questioned the level of 'due dilligence' undertaken when the Wolfpack were granted a licence to play in the British league system by the RFL in 2017.

In response, the RFL said it "was in dialogue with the club regarding the issues", and acknowledged the difficulties Toronto had in having no home games, and no access to the UK government furlough scheme or the £16m hardship loan awarded to the governing body.

"The club is subject to the RFL's Financial Sustainability Regulations, as are all professional clubs that participate in the RFL's competitions," their statement said.

"We continue to remind the Wolfpack ownership of their responsibilities and the importance of providing further support, as has been promised.

"Although this is not an insolvency event, the RFL has applied the usual procedures and dispensations as if it were. This includes all players who would count as being a quota or non-federation trained player being given a dispensation to be exempt for the duration of their existing contract with Toronto.

"We have also provided dispensation to Toronto's overseas players to take up opportunities in Australia.

"The RFL has also been working closely with Rugby League Cares, who deliver welfare services on behalf of the RFL and the sport, and have been in contact with all TWP players and staff to offer mental health welfare support. "