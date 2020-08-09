Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gareth O'Brien scored a try for Toronto against Warrington before the season was interrupted by Covid-19

Toronto Wolfpack have loaned versatile full-back Gareth O'Brien to Castleford Tigers for the remainder of the current Super League season.

O'Brien joins the Tigers following the Wolfpack's decision to withdraw from the 2020 competition.

The 28-year-old, who can also play in the halves, played twice for Cas in 2013, and lists Warrington, St Helens and Salford among his former clubs.

He fills the berth left by Jordan Rankin's lockdown return to Australia.

"I hope to bring a big work ethic," O'Brien said. "I've got a good set of running legs in me and looking to slot in nicely into the team."

Castleford have lined up Salford's Niall Evalds to fill their vacant full-back spot in 2021

However, the inexperienced Callum Turner is their only recognised specialist full-back at present, with Derrell Olpherts and Peter Mata'utia among those to deputise.