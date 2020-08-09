Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Anthony Gelling is a Cook Islands international

Castleford centre Peter Mata'utia and Warrington counterpart Anthony Gelling have been banned for two games by the Rugby Football League review panel.

Mata'utia was deemed to have dangerously lifted Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi in Saturday's 40-14 defeat at Emerald Headingley.

Gelling was pulled up for the same offence, in tackling Hull KR's Matty Gee in Sunday's 40-10 win.

Wigan's George Burgess has been given a one-game ban for dangerous contact.

The prop was deemed to have committed the offence in a challenge on Wakefield prop David Fifita in Sunday's 23-22 victory.