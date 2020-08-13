Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Tomkins is poised to make his first appearance since Super League's resumption

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 August Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

Wakefield Trinity will be without Tom Johnstone when they face Catalans Dragons in St Helens on Saturday after the winger injured his shoulder in last week's narrow defeat by Wigan Warriors.

Trinity boss Chris Chester has called the quartet of Ryan Hampshire, Jordy Crowther, Jack Croft and Lee Kershaw into his 21-man squad.

Catalans Dragons have England full-back Sam Tomkins back from suspension.

David Mead and Micky McIlorum are also included after recovering from injury.

Wakefield and Catalans are playing in the first game at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium after the venue was accepted as a bio-secure bubble, capable of hosting behind-closed-doors matches during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Fifita, K Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Tangata, Crowther, J Wood, Croft, Kershaw, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Kay, Gigot.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S Tomkins.