James Roby captained St Helens to the Super League title in 2019

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Sunday, 16 August Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

St Helens captain James Roby is poised to make his 500th career appearance against Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

Saints, who have won both of their games since the season resumed, make only one squad change as Jack Ashworth replaces Dom Peyroux.

Castleford have prop Liam Watts available again, after he missed the defeat by Catalans last weekend with an arm injury sustained in a saw accident.

Gareth O'Brien could be involved after joining on loan from Toronto.

Both Saints and Castleford were set to face different opposition in this round of fixtures, but games were rescheduled after six Hull FC players tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium will play host to all four of this weekend's Super League matches, after seven games spread over two weekends staged at the home of Leeds Rhinos.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Dodd, Graham.

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Shenton, Feki, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Turner, O'Brien.