Wigan Warriors returned to Super League action last weekend with a narrow victory over Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Sunday, 16 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

Wigan are without England prop George Burgess for Sunday's game against Leeds because of suspension.

The Warriors' narrow win over Wakefield put them top of the Super League table before this weekend's four fixtures.

Leeds lost 48-0 to champions St Helens last weekend.

The Rhinos could give a debut to forward Bodene Thompson, who joined from Toronto earlier this week, while Konrad Hurrell, Rob Lui and Liam Sutcliffe are back in the 21-man squad.

Wigan have dedicated Sunday's fixture to former Leeds and England player Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in December.

"I think it's a class act," said Rhinos coach Richard Agar. "Kris Radlinksi and the Wigan club deserve a lot of praise.

"When we went there for Liam Farrell's testimonial at the start of the year, they had a tribute to Rob on their warm-up T-shirts and I think it's magnificent what they are doing.

"It's another great reminder of the status Rob has within the game and also the class that exists within our sport when things get tough."

Wigan coach Adrian Lam, whose side will wear special shirts embroidered with words that describe Burrow and which will be auctioned off to raise funds for the former scrum-half and hooker, added: "He's a legend of our sport.

"We wanted to acknowledge on our part the importance that he's played in our sport and as a competitor against our great club. The players are passionate about it and have got right behind it."

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Greenwood, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd.