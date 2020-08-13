Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Murdoch-Masila represented Tonga at the 2017 World Cup

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

Warrington welcome back Tonga back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila from an ankle injury for game since Super League's restart.

Murdoch-Masila is the only addition to Steve Price's squad, with centre Anthony Gelling banned for two matches following last weekend's Hull KR win.

Huddersfield have back-rowers Ukuma Ta'ai and Joe Wardle back as Lee Gaskell and Aaron Murphy miss out.

Gaskell is out with a broken thumb while Murphy has a shoulder problem.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, Kibula, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Walker, Widdop.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Ta'ai, Cudjoe, Holmes, Ruseel, L. Senior, Wood, Walne