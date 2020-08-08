Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toronto lost to Leeds in their last game in March - but their results were expunged when they withdrew from Super League

Toronto Wolfpack are confident they will meet the 31 August application deadline that Super League has set if they are to return in 2021.

The club say there are "four interested parties" in a possible buyout and two have entered a due diligence process .

They withdrew from their first Super League campaign for financial reasons arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a Canadian club, Toronto were not entitled to a share of the £16m loan made by the UK government in April.

The Wolfpack would have to enter into a new participation agreement before being eligible for next season - and they have only until the end of the month to submit a formal application to be allowed back in.

Championship sides Featherstone Rovers, who have never played in Super League, London Broncos and Leigh have all offered to take Toronto's place for 2021.

But Wolfpack chairman Bob Hunter, head coach Brian McDermott and UK general manager Martin Vickers have met potential buyers this week.

Hunter said: "Despite a hugely challenging period for the club and its employees, we are genuinely impressed by the quality of interest.

"All four interested parties have demonstrated ambitious plans to build upon the progress the Wolfpack have made to date.

"We would like to offer assurance that our team are working around the clock to secure a deal that will meet that deadline, and most importantly secure the futures of our players and staff.

"We are confident that both the Super League board and the Rugby Football League will consider our reapplication for 2021 in a fair manner."