Morgan Escare scored 14 tries in 47 appearances for Wigan Warriors

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Sunday, 9 August Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Morgan Escare is set for his Salford debut as his side return to action against Hull FC at Headingley.

The ex-Wigan half-back was originally signed in July for next season, but has been named in Sunday's 21-man squad.

Hull are without injured pair Scott Taylor (back) and Masi Matongo (shoulder) as they also play their first game in almost five months.

Interim Hull boss Andy Last, who took over when Lee Radford was sacked on 12 March, takes charge of his first game.

Winger Adam Swift is not included following the birth of his child, but Jake Connor, Bureta Faraimo, Ratu Naulago, Mahe Fonua, Joe Cator, Andre Savelio and Manu Ma'u - who all missed Radford's final game in charge - are all fit to return.

In Sunday's early start, Hull resume in eighth place on six points, looking to make it a five-way tie at the top, but they are only four points clear of 10th-placed Salford, who name Castleford-bound Niall Evalds but are still without injured pair Krisnan Inu and Gil Dudson.

Super League returned in Headingley's safe environment last Sunday following the post-Covid19 lockdown when St Helens beat Catalans Dragons 34-6 and Leeds overcame Huddersfield 27-26 with a golden-point drop goal.

Squads

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Escare.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma'u, Sao, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Ellis Naulago.