Andy Last's Hull FC side will restart the season eighth in Super League, with three wins and four defeats in their first seven games

It will have been 150 days since Andy Last's appointment as interim head coach when Hull FC run out to face Salford in Super League on Sunday for his first game in charge.

Lee Radford's sacking in the immediate aftermath of Hull's 38-4 home defeat by Warrington on 12 March came just before lockdown was introduced, and the sport in turn suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the longest of waits, the game will be mixture of emotions for 39-year-old Last - disappointment at the circumstances of his 'promotion', tinged with honour and pride.

"Radders is one of my best friends in rugby league," he told BBC Sport.

"Lee spoke straight after the game, and then after a couple of weeks he really hoped I could get the guys going.

"That was nice - we're good friends me and Lee - and part of some great memories at Hull FC.

"The fact he was really supportive of me stepping into his shoes and wanted me to spark the boys to better form was great."

Radford, who won two Challenge Cups in his time in charge having also played for the club in two spells, now works as defence coach with American Major League Rugby side Dallas Jackals.

'I don't see the Hull FC coach, I just see my boy'

As a Hull lad who wore the Black and White colours on 29 occasions before making the early move into coaching, Last has certainly served his apprenticeship.

Head of youth development, Grand Final-winning under-20s coach and assistant to the likes of current Leeds boss Richard Agar and old pal Radford, now it is his turn to take the reins as the main man.

He sat alongside Radford as they brought silverware back to West Hull, assuring them of a place in the Hull FC history books alongside the likes of Johnny Whiteley, the late Arthur Bunting, and John Kear.

"It's really really special," Last continued. "It's strange - I popped to my mum and dad's the other day, the Hull Daily Mail is there, we opened it up and there's a spread, pictures of me and articles.

"I asked my mum if it was strange seeing me in the paper and she said: 'No, I don't see the Hull FC coach, I just see my boy', which was lovely because it keeps me grounded - she just sees me as her son.

"When I think about it, to be a Hull boy who supported the club, who came through the grades and played first grade at Hull FC and now to be able to say it's on my CV, I've had a go at being head coach at this club, is special.

"You look at the history of the club, the head coaches on a long and illustrious list - to say I'm on that list is special, for myself and my family and hopefully I can do it justice."

Subtle changes, rather than overhaul

Last's familiarity with the squad, going back to his academy days, adds an extra level of continuity to his interim appointment.

There is still an acknowledgement that some changes are needed, given the circumstances of his taking charge.

"I'm a very enthusiastic and passionate person and hopefully you'll see that passion when we play," Last said.

"We won't change too much, it's just about getting more from these players.

"The squad me and Lee put together is a very, very good squad, we just didn't hit the mark in terms of performances in those first seven games. Hopefully the work we're doing now, and the fact the lads have had time to get themselves refreshed and fit and sharp, will bode well for when we do kick off against Salford."

Andy Last worked as Lee Radford's assistant at Hull FC prior to being asked to replace him as interim boss

Coping with the new laws

As a student of the game, Last has watched the National Rugby League in Australia with a keen eye, to see which teams have adapted best to the changes.

The dropping of scrums, and reset tackle counts - known colloquially as 'six again' - to replace time-consuming penalties have extended the ball-in-play time and sped up the game drastically, putting pressure on big, powerful 'middle unit' players, like props, in defence.

"I look at the Roosters way," he said. "They play a very powerful, direct game with their forward pack, and Victor Radley as that ball-playing 13 and how he's provided the link to Luke Keary and James Tedesco.

"It's a really good way of playing and you see the same with Parramatta with the two Browns [Nathan and Dylan] in the spine with Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson.

"Then you look at Penrith who don't have that natural 13 in Isaah Yeo, he's a more direct player but Nathan Cleary gets his hands on the ball and steps in front of those middles.

"It's contrasting styles, dependent on personnel, and I feel as though we're capable of playing both.

"There might be a few little selections and changes for people's roles which you'll see when we get going."

Well-wishers humble Last

Rugby league might be a hugely competitive, physical sport, but within the coaching ranks there is generally a sense of camaraderie.

All know they are a couple of results away from crisis talk, and that builds a strong bond which transcends rivalry on the field.

Last has been humbled by the messages of support he has received from other bosses within the game - some at the highest level.

"[Catalans boss] Steve McNamara sent me well-wishes," he continued. "I have a relationship with Steve when he was England head coach and I was part of the England academy, and he came on tour with us and gave me advice and guidance.

"And obviously I'm part of Shaun Wane's England set-up with Paul Wellens, Paul Sculthorpe and Paul Anderson, meeting up with them on a weekly basis.

"Shaun's been a guy who said if I ever need to speak to him about anything Hull FC or head coach-related then just pick up the phone.

"He's given me some tips, they'll remain private but they're good ones. If I can pick up some bits from Shaun's offering, and implement that to our team, we won't go wrong in terms of being competitive and tough."