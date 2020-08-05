Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Watts started Castleford's 28-14 win over St Helens in the last Super League game before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic

Prop Liam Watts will miss Castleford's first game back after injuring his arm in a sawing accident at home.

The 30-year-old had to have stitches after the accident, which occurred when he was chopping wood.

Cas return to action for the first time since 15 March when they face Catalans Dragons in Super League on Saturday.

"There would be a risk with him playing this weekend but he's OK, we are expecting it to be one week for him," head coach Daryl Powell said.

"He has had an accident with a saw while doing some work at home which has done some damage to his arm.

"He's a big player for us. We didn't want this to happen but it has."

Meanwhile, prop Matt Cook will leave the club at the end of the season to join Championship side Widnes.

The 33-year-old former England international joined Cas from London Broncos at the end of the 2014 season.