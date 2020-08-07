Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Graham made his first St Helens appearance for almost nine years against Catalans Dragons last weekend

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Sunday, 9 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos will be without James Donaldson (back) and Konrad Hurrell (hamstring) against St Helens.

However, winger Tom Briscoe could make his first appearance for a year after recovering from a knee injury.

Leeds overcame Huddersfield in golden-point extra-time on their return to Super League action last weekend, while St Helens eased past Catalans Dragons.

The reigning champions have named an unchanged 21-man squad for Sunday's game at Emerald Headingley.

Squads

Leeds Rhinos: T Briscoe, Newman, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Evans, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Broadbent.

St Helens: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Dodd, Graham.