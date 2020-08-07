Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (Sun)
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Sunday, 9 August Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors will be back in Super League action after a five-month absence on Sunday.
Recent signing Tony Gigot is expected to start at full-back for Wakefield, and Liam Kay is also in the squad after his move from Toronto Wolfpack.
Wigan are without suspended duo Ben Flower and Ollie Partington, while Tony Clubb and Oliver Gildart are injured.
However, captain Sean O'Loughlin is fit again after sustaining an eye injury just before the season was suspended.
Squads
Wakefield Trinity: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Jowitt, Wood, Atkins, Aydin, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Kay, Gigot.
Wigan Warriors: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings.