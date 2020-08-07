Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sean O'Loughlin sustained an eye injury in Wigan's win over Toronto in February

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Sunday, 9 August Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors will be back in Super League action after a five-month absence on Sunday.

Recent signing Tony Gigot is expected to start at full-back for Wakefield, and Liam Kay is also in the squad after his move from Toronto Wolfpack.

Wigan are without suspended duo Ben Flower and Ollie Partington, while Tony Clubb and Oliver Gildart are injured.

However, captain Sean O'Loughlin is fit again after sustaining an eye injury just before the season was suspended.

Squads

Wakefield Trinity: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Jowitt, Wood, Atkins, Aydin, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Kay, Gigot.

Wigan Warriors: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings.