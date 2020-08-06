Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Crooks scored seven Super League tries for Hull KR before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Saturday, 8 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; BBC Sport website and app

Warrington Wolves will be able to call upon co-captain Jack Hughes and full-back Matty Ashton for their Super League game with Hull KR on Saturday.

Ashton (hamstring) is fit again, as is Hughes, who is poised for his first appearance since featuring for Great Britain on their autumn tour.

Ben Crooks, Super League's leading try-scorer in 2020, is available to play for Rovers at Emerald Headingley.

The winger sustained a neck injury in March before the season was suspended.

In their first match since the season resumed, both clubs will pay tribute to their former player, Jordan Cox, who died in April aged 27.

The teams will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence before kick-off, while a tribute will be displayed on pitchside advertising screens during the 27th minute.

Squads

Warrington Wolves: Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, Kibula, King, Lineham, Mamo, Philbin, Ratchford, Walker, Widdop.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Crooks, Murray, Hadley, Minchella, Lawler, Ellis, Litten, Abdull, Linnett, Trout, Parcell, Gee, Storton, Garbutt, Peteru, Brierley, Kenny-Dowall, Hauraki, Dagger, Maher.