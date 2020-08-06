Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Foster has not played since Castleford's 21-20 defeat at Leeds on 28 March last year

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Saturday, 8 August Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford are without prop Liam Watts when they face Catalans Dragons in their first Super League game back following the coronavirus pandemic.

Watts injured his arm in a saw accident at home.

Forward Alex Foster could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out for more than a year.

Catalans, beaten by St Helens last weekend, are again without the suspended Sam Tomkins.

Michael McIlorum, David Mead, Lewis Tierney and Mika Simon are all injured.

Squads

Castleford Tigers: Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Foster, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey, Hodgson.

Catalans Dragons: Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano.