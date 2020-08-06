Super League: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (Sat)
|Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Saturday, 8 August Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Castleford are without prop Liam Watts when they face Catalans Dragons in their first Super League game back following the coronavirus pandemic.
Watts injured his arm in a saw accident at home.
Forward Alex Foster could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out for more than a year.
Catalans, beaten by St Helens last weekend, are again without the suspended Sam Tomkins.
Michael McIlorum, David Mead, Lewis Tierney and Mika Simon are all injured.
Squads
Castleford Tigers: Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Foster, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey, Hodgson.
Catalans Dragons: Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano.