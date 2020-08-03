Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

New Zealand legend Sonny Bill Williams was Toronto's star signing before the start of this year's Super League season

Toronto Wolfpack will have to negotiate a new participation agreement to play in next year's Super League after their current deal was terminated.

The Canada-based club withdrew from their first Super League campaign last month for financial reasons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their results have been expunged, having lost all six of their games.

The participation agreement is a contract that all 12 Super League clubs have to agree to before taking part.

"Super League's action reflects the seriousness of the breach of contract by Toronto Wolfpack, which has impacted Super League and its member clubs," a Super League statement read.

"The Wolfpack would now have to enter into a new participation agreement before being able to play in the competition in 2021.

"As previously stated by Super League and the RFL, any application received from the club will be given full and timely consideration."

Among the terms is a commitment to fulfilling fixtures, which Toronto broke when they withdrew this season.

The club, who signed New Zealand cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams before the start of the campaign, had not played a home game this season and lost sponsorship and revenue as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

As they are based in Canada, Toronto were not eligible to apply for their part of a £16m UK government fund to support rugby league clubs in the wake of the pandemic.