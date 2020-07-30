Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Dwyer started all five of Leeds' Super League games before the coronavirus pandemic, although their victory over Toronto Wolfpack was expunged after the Canadian club withdrew from this season's competition

Hooker Brad Dwyer has signed a new two-year deal at Leeds Rhinos, which will run until the end of the 2022 Super League season.

Dwyer, 27, joined the Rhinos in 2018 from Warrington, and has scored 15 tries in 57 games, and also dropped a goal to beat Castleford in 2019.

The Wigan-born forward made 80 appearances in six seasons at the Wolves before moving to Headingley.

"I can't wait to get back out there," Dwyer said.

"I have talked about how much of a honour and privilege it has been to play for Leeds Rhinos, pull on that famous shirt and call Headingley my home."

Head coach Richard Agar added: "I think Brad deserves a lot of credit for how he has taken on board what we, as a coaching team, have asked from him.

"He would be the first to admit that he is still working on those areas but I think it was evident from how he started the season that he is reaping the rewards now."

Leeds will restart their campaign after the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday when they face Huddersfield Giants as part of a double-header at Headingley.