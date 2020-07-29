Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Holders Warrington will face St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup in a repeat of last year's final.

The two sides were among six teams given byes to the last eight after the sixth round had to be redrawn following the withdrawals of Toronto and five clubs outside Super League.

In the sixth round, Castleford Tigers will face Hull FC and Catalans Dragons will take on Wakefield Trinity.

Both ties will be held in Huddersfield on 22 August and shown live on the BBC.

Wigan Warriors await the winners of the tie between Castleford and Hull, while whoever comes out on top in the game between Catalans and Wakefield will then meet Salford.

The last of the quarter-finals, which are scheduled for the weekend of 19-20 September, will see Leeds Rhinos face Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Rugby Football League opted to redraw the sixth round after Toronto, who have also withdrawn from Super League for this season, were joined in pulling out by Championship sides Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield, Widnes and York, as well as League One club Newcastle Thunder.

Although Super League fixtures are due to restart on 2 August, the league seasons in the second and third tiers will not resume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Championship clubs Sheffield and York cited player welfare concerns as one of the reasons for their decisions.

Draw in full

Sixth round

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

Quarter-finals

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Castleford Tigers/Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons/Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils