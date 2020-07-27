Warrington co-captains Chris Hill and Jack Hughes lifted the Challenge Cup together in 2019

Chris Hill says Warrington's players "needed to take some of the pain" as higher earners at the Super League club agreed to an extended pay cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Warrington have not played since a 9-8 win over Castleford on 6 March.

Super League will restart on Sunday with a revised schedule, with the Grand Final towards the end of November.

"All the players know the financial challenges the club are facing," said Warrington co-captain Hill.

The England prop told the club website: external-link "We understand we needed to take some of the pain to put the club in a better position moving forward.

"We agreed that the pay cuts should only kick in for those earning over a specific amount, looking after those within the club on lesser salaries."

Fellow co-captain Jack Hughes added: "As a group, we spoke about how our supporters may also be struggling financially but yet they are still showing unbelievable commitment to the club, we have all been humbled by the support.

"The loyalty from sponsors and the club directors has not been lost on the players. We want to reflect this commitment and will be doing our utmost to repay the incredible support when we take to the field."

Warrington, who are sixth in the Super League table, are due to resume their campaign on Saturday, 8 August with a match against Hull KR.