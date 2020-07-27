Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mitch Garbutt was part of the Leeds squad which won a domestic treble in 2015

Mitch Garbutt is to leave Hull KR at the end of the season to join Championship club Toulouse.

The Australian prop, 31, has agreed a two-year deal with the French side and will leave Rovers with a year still to run on his contract.

"I’m looking forward to closing out the year with Rovers," former Leeds Rhinos forward Garbutt said. "I've really enjoyed my time at the club so far."

Garbutt's time with Rovers has been plagued by knee injuries.