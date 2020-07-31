Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England Knights hooker Kruise Leeming joined Leeds from Huddersfield at the end of the 2019 season

Betfred Super League Date: Sunday, 2 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app

Leeds Rhinos have hooker Kruise Leeming available for the first time, coincidentally against Huddersfield - the club he left at the end of 2019.

Leeming had been out with a knee issue but returns, as does winger Tom Briscoe after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury in August last year.

The Giants have ex-Leeds full-back Ash Golding in their squad for the first time, following his 2020 move.

Veteran centre Leroy Cudjoe is also available for Huddersfield.

While Leeds have 'home' advantage for the first games since March and the initial phase of the Super League return, no fans will be allowed in until at least October.

Games have been centralised at Emerald Headingley for the opening phase of the resumption, to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

On Friday, Super League and the Rugby Football League confirmed that there have been no positive results for coronavirus from the total of 1,462 tests carried out to date.

Players, support staff and match officials have each been tested at least three times before the resumption of the season.

There have been 540 tests this week, with the results of two being awaited. One of those is for a player not involved in either of Sunday's two games.

Squads

Huddersfield Giants: Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Murphy, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Wood, Walne.

Leeds Rhinos: T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Smith, Mclelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Sutcliffe, Holroyd.