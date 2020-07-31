Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Graham is poised to make his first St Helens appearance since the 2011 Super League Grand Final defeat by Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Date: Sunday, 2 August Kick-off: 16:15 BST Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app

England and Great Britain prop James Graham could make his first St Helens appearance for nine years after he was included in the squad to face Catalans.

Graham has joined the Super League champions from St George Illawarra, while centre Mark Percival is fit again after shoulder surgery.

Winger Tom Davies could make his Catalans debut, following his move from Wigan Warriors.

Sam Tomkins, David Mead, Lewis Tierney and Mika Simon all miss out.

Games at the resumption of the season have been centralised at Leeds Rhinos' Emerald Headingley to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread, while no fans will be allowed in until at least October.

On Friday, Super League and the Rugby Football League confirmed that there have been no positive results for coronavirus from the total of 1,462 tests carried out to date.

Players, support staff and match officials have each been tested at least three times before the resumption of the season.

There have been 540 tests this week, with the results of two being awaited. One of those is for a player not involved in either of Sunday's two games.

Squads

St Helens: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Dodd, Graham.

Catalans Dragons: Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Albert, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano.