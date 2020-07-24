Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Castleford beat St Helens in the final Super League match to be played before the season was suspended

Super League has reported no cases of coronavirus from the first round of testing of players and staff.

After securing revised pay deals with personnel, clubs returned to training this week and have been subject to at least two tests under the protocols, with 924 tests carried out in total.

Match officials are also subject to the testing schedule.

The competition resumes with Leeds v Huddersfield and St Helens v Catalans at Headingley on 2 August.

No individual cases regarding club or player identity will be revealed by the league should a positive test be discovered.

Testing is carried out by Screen4, and the league says it meets current government guidelines for accuracy.

Clubs will also meet the costs of the testing programme.