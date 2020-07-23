Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos are one of six Super League sides who are two points worse off after Toronto Wolfpack's results this season were expunged

Toronto Wolfpack have had their record expunged for the 2020 Super League season after they withdrew on Monday.

The Canadian side said they would take no further part this season because of the "overwhelming financial challenges" of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league and Rugby Football League are considering the club's future.

"Points earned in matches involving Toronto will be deducted and for and against tallies adjusted," the league said.

"Individual players' statistics will remain unaffected - but Man of Steel points earned in fixtures involving the club will be erased."

After Toronto's records were removed, the updated Super League table sees Wigan, Castleford and Huddersfield joint top on eight points with Leeds, Catalans, Warrington and Hull two points behind.

Hull KR are now the bottom side in the league, level on two points with last year's Grand Finalists Salford Red Devils.

Prior to the season's suspension due to coronavirus, the Wolfpack had lost all six of their matches in their debut season in the top flight.

They had been due to face Hull KR when the season returns on 2 August, with the league confirming there will be no relegation during the 2020 campaign.