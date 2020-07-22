Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lee Kershaw scored a try on his Super League debut against Leeds last season

Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw has extended his contract until the end of the 2021 season.

The 21-year-old made his debut against Leeds Rhinos in April 2019.

"It's a deal we're all happy with. It's all about being patient without rushing into things and we got there in the end," Wakefield head coach Chris Chester told the club website. external-link

"Kersh is a player that works extremely hard and I'm looking forward to seeing him kick on in the Trinity colours."