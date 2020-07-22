Lee Kershaw: Wakefield Trinity winger extends contract to end of 2021 season

Lee Kershaw
Lee Kershaw scored a try on his Super League debut against Leeds last season

Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw has extended his contract until the end of the 2021 season.

The 21-year-old made his debut against Leeds Rhinos in April 2019.

"It's a deal we're all happy with. It's all about being patient without rushing into things and we got there in the end," Wakefield head coach Chris Chester told the club website.external-link

"Kersh is a player that works extremely hard and I'm looking forward to seeing him kick on in the Trinity colours."

