Lee Kershaw: Wakefield Trinity winger extends contract to end of 2021 season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw has extended his contract until the end of the 2021 season.
The 21-year-old made his debut against Leeds Rhinos in April 2019.
"It's a deal we're all happy with. It's all about being patient without rushing into things and we got there in the end," Wakefield head coach Chris Chester told the club website.
"Kersh is a player that works extremely hard and I'm looking forward to seeing him kick on in the Trinity colours."