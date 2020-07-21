Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England were defeated by Australia in the 2017 World Cup final

The men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park, and holders Australia against Fiji in Hull's KCOM Stadium on Saturday, 23 October.

England's women open their tournament against Brazil at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Monday, 9 November.

The wheelchair tournament starts with a double-header on 11 November.

Spain face Norway in the first game and England then face Australia.

"This is a huge moment for the tournament and for fans across the world as we reveal the full fixture schedule," RLWC 2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said.

"The tournament has been gaining momentum over recent months and fans can really look forward to being part of this unique, global event. With match dates and locations confirmed, the excitement will only intensify."

Which games stand-out?

In the men's competition, Australia's opener against Fiji - a repeat of the semi-final in 2013 and 2017, promises to be an exciting encounter, as does England's opener.

Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium will host 2017's semi-finalists and surprise package Tonga against Cook Islands on Sunday, 7 November, while New Zealand take on tournament newcomers Jamaica at Headingley on Saturday, 30 October.

England Women take on Papua New Guinea's Orchids at Headingley on Wednesday, 17 October, having toured the Pacific Island last year, while Australia's Jillaroos face rivals New Zealand on Thursday, 18 November in York.

Reigning two-time champions France are the team to beat in the wheelchair competition, with games against Wales and Scotland in Sheffield on 12 and 15 November respectively.

