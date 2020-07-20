Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

New Zealand legend Sonny Bill Williams was Toronto's star signing before the start of the Super League season

Toronto Wolfpack have decided they will take no further part in the 2020 Super League season.

The Canadian outfit have been playing in English rugby league's top flight for the first time after winning promotion from the Championship.

But, owing to the "overwhelming financial challenges" posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, they have opted to withdraw from the rest of the campaign.

They say they still "fully intend to field a team in the 2021 season".

Toronto, who will also be withdrawing from the Challenge Cup, said in a statement: external-link "This decision has not been taken lightly, and in consideration of a range of factors specific to the club as the only transatlantic team in the league.

"Greatly reduced ticket, sponsorship, merchandise and game day revenue streams have resulted from the loss of all 11 of the team's home Super League games in Toronto.

"The Wolfpack would be left covering significant additional costs simply to complete a season of games in the UK, including Covid testing, stadium rentals, medical costs and player pay increases to align with the rest of the league."

BBC Sport reported on 15 July that Toronto could be forced to pull out because visa issues may have prevented seven of their players from taking part.

They were bottom of the table when the season was suspended in March having lost all of their opening six games.

The Rugby Football League is still to decide whether relegation from Super League will be scrapped this year.

The club say they will now be working with Super League and the RFL to "understand" the process with regards to next season.

In a joint statement, Super League and the RFL said they were "very disappointed" to learn that Toronto would be withdrawing after "firm assurances had been received as recently as last Thursday" regarding their participation.

"The club's decision is especially disappointing given the imminent restart of the season," the statement added.

"Our immediate focus is on getting the season back under way on 2 August and meeting the needs of our host broadcaster, Sky Sports."

Toronto had been due to face Hull Kingston Rovers in the first game of a triple-header at Headingley to mark the restart of the season.