Wakefield had won two of their five Super League games before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season

Wakefield Trinity have agreed salary reductions with 30 of their 33 players before the squad returns to training on Monday to prepare for the resumption of the Super League season.

Chief executive Michael Carter said external-link the revised terms amounted to an average net monthly reduction of 16.3% across the squad.

He added the club would review the position in September.

Wakefield's first game back will be against Wigan on Sunday, 9 August.

They have not played since their 17-14 Challenge Cup victory over West Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, while their last Super League game was a 27-26 home defeat by Hull FC a week earlier.

"Discussions have been ongoing for a couple of weeks and I would like to pay tribute to captain Jacob Miller and his fellow leadership group for their understanding at a time when club finances are still unstable," said Carter.

He added that only 33 season ticket holders had asked for refunds, which had helped the club limit the wage cuts and protect the salaries of the club's young players.