The final of this year's Challenge Cup could still be held at Wembley, the Rugby Football League has confirmed.

This weekend should have seen the final of the Cup at the national stadium. But that was postponed in May because of the suspension of all rugby league because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RFL has announced that the final will now be played on 17 October and that Wembley has been provisionally booked to host the game.

Friday's announcement by the Government that crowds could be able to return to stadiums in England from October would make the Wembley option more viable.

The knock-out competition will recommence in late August with the sixth-round ties that see Wigan play Warrington and St Helens against Salford staged as a double header behind closed doors at Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium.

The Wigan v Warrington game will be live on BBC One at 14:30 BST on 22 August, and the Saints v Salford tie, a repeat of last year's Grand Final, will be live on BBC Two at 17:00.

The other six games will be played over the same weekend. But with five non-Super League clubs still involved in the competition , and with no confirmation of whether the Championship and League 1 seasons will resume, there is no clarity yet about how the competition would be restructured.

The likelihood is that should non-Super League clubs be unable to fulfil the cup games then their opponents would be given byes into the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals have been scheduled for 19 and 20 September, with the semi-finals played as a double header on Saturday, 3 October.

The RFL's chief commercial officer, Mark Foster said: " "We are delighted to be able to confirm the place of the Coral Challenge Cup in the revised schedule for the 2020 Rugby League season, including Saturday October 17 as the new date for the Final.

"This should have been the sport's annual weekend at Wembley. We recognised some time ago that a July final would not be possible, but it's fantastic that we are now able to announce the return of this year's competition - and it's exciting to start with a Double Header live on the BBC.

"We have all seen the record audiences they have achieved for their Premier League football coverage in recent weeks, so this is a real opportunity to showcase the best of our sport.

"It is also fitting that the Double Header will take place in Huddersfield as we celebrate 125 Years of Rugby League almost to the day, and that famous meeting at The George Hotel at the end of August in 1895.

"We are grateful for the support of Coral, the BBC and the clubs in ensuring that the competition will maintain its place in the British sporting calendar. There has been a Challenge Cup Final every year since 1940, which was the only year without a Final since the five years between 1915 and 1920 because of the First World War.

"We will confirm the outstanding details, including the venue for the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup Final, as soon as possible - and we are grateful to those supporters who bought tickets for the original date in July for appreciating the unique circumstances which mean ongoing uncertainty.

"With increased optimism about the return of crowds to professional sport in the autumn we are still working through all venue options for all remaining rounds, to be able to react to any changes to the Government guidance over the coming weeks and months - and should the best option be to host the Final at Wembley Stadium we do have it provisionally booked for Saturday, 17 October."