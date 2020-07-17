Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Antoni Maria rejoined Catalans in 2018 after spending a year at Leigh

Former France prop Antoni Maria is to leave Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2020 Super League season.

The 33-year-old is in his second spell with the Perpignan-based club, making 66 Super League appearances in all.

Ex-Leigh player Maria spent time on loan at Hull KR last year and will join Lezignan, who play in France's domestic rugby league competition.

"The Catalans Dragons have allowed me to live on my passion and I am very grateful," Maria said.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara told the club website: external-link "A good opportunity has arisen for him moving forward and he will definitely take his experience to strengthen the elite French competition."

Super League will restart on 2 August - four months after coronavirus forced a halt to the season - with Catalans seventh in the table.