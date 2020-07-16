Liam Kay has scored 147 tries in 156 career appearances

Wakefield Trinity have re-signed winger Liam Kay from Toronto Wolfpack.

Kay has joined Trinity on loan for the rest of the 2020 campaign and has agreed a contract with them for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The 28-year-old began his Super League career with Wakefield, but has helped Toronto from the third tier to the top flight during his three-and-a-half years with the Canadian club.

Ireland international Kay said he was "over the moon" to return to Wakefield.

He told the club website: external-link "I think the club itself has developed in leaps and bounds since the last time I was there so I'm really looking forward to getting back and getting stuck in."

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester added: "You only have to look at his prolific record to realise he knows where the try line is and I think he'll really push the likes of Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop and Lee Kershaw in his position."