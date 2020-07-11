Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Former Wigan full-back Morgan Escare is to move to Salford Red Devils for the next Super League season.

The 28-year-old France international, who left the Warriors last month, has said he will move to the AJ Bell Stadium in 2021 on a three-year deal.

Escare joined Wigan from Catalans Dragons in 2017 and scored 14 tries in 47 appearances.

He had fallen down the pecking order at the DW Stadium and had not played for Wigan since May last year.

Escare last played in Super League last September during a five-game loan spell at Wakefield.

"I look forward to seeing everyone down at the AJ Bell Stadium next year," Escare said on Twitter. "I have come here to win trophies and I won't stop until that happens."