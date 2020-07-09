Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mickael Simon rejoined Catalans in 2017 after a two-year spell with Wakefield

Prop Mickael Simon will leave Super League club Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2020 season after deciding to retire from professional rugby league.

The 33-year-old has made 130 league appearances for the French team over two spells.

"I made the decision to end my professional career at the end of this season," he told the club website.

"During this long period, I have had time to think about it and I feel it is the right decision."

The former France international continued: "I want to prepare my future as well as possible and be close to my two kids.

"I have been delighted to play for this the club over all these years! I wish you all a good end to the season. Thank you for everything."

Head coach Steve McNamara added: "Mika has been an outstanding servant for the Catalans Dragons. We look forward to seeing a very strong finish to his Catalans career this year."