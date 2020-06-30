John Bateman: England forward to leave Canberra Raiders early

John Bateman
John Bateman started his career with his hometown club Bradford Bulls

England forward John Bateman will leave Canberra Raiders at the end of this season after agreeing to be released from the final year of his contract.

He has been linked with a return to former club Wigan, as well as National Rugby League side Canterbury.

The 26-year-old had a second shoulder operation earlier this month following an initial problem in February.

Raiders said they are allowing Bateman to leave to allow him to "pursue other long-term options".

