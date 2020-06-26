Super League to resume with triple-header on 2 August

Castleford beat St Helens in the final Super League match to be played before the season was suspended

The 2020 Super League season will resume on 2 August, more than four months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three matches will be played on that date at one venue behind closed doors.

The revised schedule will contain a further 15 rounds of fixtures, with a four-team play-offs and a Grand Final to follow - set to be in late November.

Remaining games will be played at "a small number of neutral venues" until government directives change.

On 2 August, Hull KR will play Toronto Wolfpack, champions St Helens will face Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield will take on Leeds - all matches that were postponed before the season was suspended.

A full round of fixtures will follow during the weekend of 8-9 August.

"We know that fans want to get back into grounds to support their teams," said Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone.

"We will continue to follow government advice and work alongside the Rugby Football League, clinical advisors and ground safety personnel to ensure that when that time comes, Super League is ready to welcome back its fans at the first opportunity.

"Whilst the recent government announcements underline increasing optimism, the pandemic remains unpredictable. Our final fixture schedule needs to respond to opportunities that will unfold over the coming weeks and accordingly, full details of fixtures, venues and season structure will be confirmed as they become known."

Super League has also said it is "closely monitoring government directives in both France and Canada", with overseas clubs Catalans and Toronto both among the 12 teams in the top flight.

No matches have been played in the competition since 15 March.

It is also hoped that the Challenge Cup can be completed, although dates are yet to be confirmed for its conclusion.