James Bentley: St Helens back rower signs new 12-month deal

James Bentley will now remain with St Helens until the end of the 2021 Super League season

St Helens back rower James Bentley has signed a one-year contract extension with the Super League club.

The 23-year-old has featured 25 times for Saints since arriving from Bradford Bulls in 2017.

He made 17 appearances last season as they claimed the League Leaders' Shield.

"If he continues to work hard and improve he will have a bright future ahead of him," said Saints head coach Kristian Woolf.

Bentley made five appearances under Woolf, who took over from Justin Holbrook after the club's Grand Final triumph, before the Super League season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the campaign paused after just seven weeks, Saints are sixth in the table with three wins from six games so far.